Heart disease is a leading cause of death many aren’t aware of. At Mercy Health-St. Rita’s, the staff and the patients are out to educate everyone on the warning signs and how to stay healthy.
All part of Heart Health Awareness Month, St. Rita’s hosted Heart Awareness Day on Thursday. With heart disease a leading cause of death in men and women, educational resources were at the fingertips of everyone in the hospital.
The symptoms of heart disease may go unnoticed: chest pains, shortness of breath and being lightheaded. For 97-year-old Raymond Woods, the hospital he once was CFO of, is now giving back to him. He was treated for a bad heart valve that had a low percentage of blood flow.
"Three days ago I was 15," Woods said. "Today I’m 40. That tell you anything?"
"And how do you feel?"
"Want to run a race down here?" Woods replied with a laugh.
People with certain conditions are more susceptible to heart disease such as people with high blood pressure, obesity or diabetes. That’s why patients like Woods and Bill Shaw encourage friends to get a check-up.
For Shaw, there was no procedure that could help him deal with an aorta issue. He had to learn the hospital’s cardiac rehab program to get healthy.
"It was up to me to me to save it (life), but I had to learn their program," said Shaw. "And it’s not a program which you go for three months. You graduate, per se, say it’s your last day of treatment. You’re prepared, but it’s a lifestyle change. That means it’s for the rest of your life."
Shaw overcame obesity and uses the program to learn healthy food habits and how to stay active.
"And I would encourage anybody that has had similar problems or want to prevent having those problems, adopt the lifestyle changes because it only makes life better," Shaw said. "Life is great today."
Money raised from the baked goods at Heart Awareness Day will all go to the American Heart Association.