Star Spangled Spectacular committee to decide the fate of the festival on May 18th

The committee for one of the largest 4th of July events in the region says the clock is ticking to make a decision.
Limaland's Star Spangled Spectacular is hanging on by a thread as of now. Organizers have been meeting virtually to make those tough calls on the event following the governor's COVID-19 protocols. At this point, everything has been called off except the fireworks but that could also change.
Committee Chair Kelsey Pohlman says.”Ever since this started, our committee has been working through this and planning for the event to go ahead as it stands. But obviously we have to look at what’s the safest and healthiest move for our community and those who attend the events.”
The committee will be meeting next Monday, May 18th to make a decision on the fireworks display.