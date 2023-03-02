State and local officials hope to stay ahead of troublesome aquatic vegetation at Indian Lake

LOGAN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - As the spring and summer outdoor season approaches, people who depend on Indian Lake for recreation, or their livelihoods are anxious to find out if last year's problems with aquatic vegetation will crop up once again. Or will state and local officials' efforts, to combat the problem, pay off?
An explosion of weed growth across large portions of Indian Lake, last season, resulted in a loss of revenues, not just for boating-related businesses like marinas and waterfront bars and restaurants, but for almost any business relying on tourism dollars. This year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and local leaders plan to use multiple methods to stay ahead of the problem.
"You know we will continue to dredge, we will continue to apply herbicides, and weed harvesters as well," stated Glenn Cobb, ODNR Chief of the division of parks and watercraft. "So it's really a full court press trying to combat this issue that's impacted many of the Indian Lake residents."
Efforts to control the vegetation, whether with a weed harvester, or dredging of chemical treatments, a good deal of research has already been done.
"They actually did 8,000 point testing to see where the Eurasian watermilfoil is, to see where the coontail was, you need to see what species you are dealing with before you just go crazy dumping chemicals in our lake, so the proper things were done and we are well on our way and it's going to be a continuous improvement over the next 3 years but continuous improvement is much better than it was," said Amber Fagan, president of the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce.
And while there are concerns from local sportsmen and water quality advocates, that aquatic herbicides might affect the safety of the water or fish caught in the lake, state lawmakers, intend to insure the lake stays viable for everyone.
"Tourism, the business, all the things that happen here is very substantial for west central and northwest Ohio and we have a lot of people who have invested their own money over here whether it's their own homes, boating, camping, people have made this their summertime recreation area and we want to make sure they have best lake they can," said State Representative Jon Cross, (R) Ohio 83rd District.
State officials, all the way from Governor DeWine to legislative leaders, have said funding for Indian Lake is a priority.
You can click here to read more about their plan on Indian Lake Aquatic Vegetation Management.