State announces programs to help small business in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announcing new programs designed to help out small and medium sized-businesses in Ohio amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are three programs in total that were announced, including one that would help businesses producing PPE and another that assists businesses in the Appalachian region of Ohio. The last is the $5 million Ohio Minority Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, designed to help state-certified minority business enterprises and women-owned businesses of 10 people or less by awarding grants of $10,000 dollars each.
Lima/Allen County Chamber president Jed Metzger says that they are letting businesses in the area that fall under that criteria know about the grants.
"This is a great opportunity, and I appreciate the state for reaching out to help all of our minority and women-owned businesses," Metzger said. "We’re trying to communicate with all of our members that we know that are minority-owned or women-owned businesses to say that this is a great opportunity."
The programs will be run by the Ohio Development Services Agency. More information on the programs can be found through the governor's coronavirus website.