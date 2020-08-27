State Auditor Keith Faber in Lima for Republican Convention watch party

State Auditor Keith Faber made an appearance in Lima for a Trump Republican National Convention watch party.
The watch party was held at the Trump Republican Victory Center on 2301 Elida Road in Lima.
Faber spoke with voters on the upcoming election, and also emphasized the importance of getting out to vote.
"It is very important that everybody get out and vote," said Faber. "If you are not able to make it to the polls, vote early. You can do that by asking for your absentee ballot."
According to Faber, every Ohioan will be receiving an absentee voter request form in the mail after Labor Day.
The general election is this November.