4/26/23 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal and the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of EMS today awarded the fire service’s highest honors during the state’s 42nd annual Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony. The event was held earlier today, April 26 at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in downtown Columbus.
“We are honored to recognize Ohio’s firefighters and EMS professionals,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “Their selfless service and dedication to their communities is an inspiration to us all, and we are grateful for their bravery and commitment to keeping us safe.”
The ceremony was attended by state officials, first responders, family members of the honorees, and members of the public who came to show their support and gratitude for the work of Ohio’s firefighters and EMS professionals.
Lt Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield, State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon, Director of Public Safety Andy Wilson and Robert Wagoner, Executive Director of the Ohio Division of EMS were all in attendance at the Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony. Husted, Reardon and Wilson each provided remarks recognizing Ohio’s firefighters and EMS professionals. Their remarks highlighted the importance of recognizing Ohio’s firefighters and EMS professionals, and their commitment to improving fire safety and emergency response services throughout the state.
Lt. Governor Husted expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices made by Ohio's first responders, saying, "It's an honor to recognize their heroic efforts today. Their commitment to their communities is truly inspiring, and we thank them for their service.”
The event was broadcast by the Ohio Channel and the recording is available at https://www.ohiochannel.org
There are approximately 50,000 dedicated men and women who serve in Ohio’s fire service. The awards ceremony recognized the bravery, commitment and sacrifice those men and women make on behalf of their communities, as well as members of the public who, at great personal risk to themselves, are credited with directly saving or attempting to save a life or lives during an extreme fire or other emergency rescue situation.
Twelve awards were presented in the following categories (recipient videos highlighting their accomplishments are included below)
2023 Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Award Recipients
Citizens Award
Jorge Ragghianti, Lakewood, Cuyahoga County
Fire Service Valor Award
Capt. Michael Kaake, Lt. Kris Prosser, FF Tyler Abbatiello,
Lt. David Schneberger, Craig Niehaus, FF Alex Siemer
Colerain Township Fire Department, Hamilton County
Act 1: https://youtu.be/Br7RhZpIpzI
Act 2: https://youtu.be/4e9Ios4DKw8
FF Aaron Berkley, Lt. Darby Rehbeck, Newark, Licking County
Lt. Aaron Polte, Michael McGuire, Steven Swartz
Toledo Division of Fire and Rescue, Port Clinton, Ottawa County
FF Nick Tummino, FF John Tomlinson
Westlake Fire Department, Westlake, Cuyahoga County
Captain Derek Shenefield, Kevin Whalen, Nicholas J. Woolever, Colton W. Harsh
Springfield Fire Rescue Division, Springfield, Clark County
Ohio Fire Service Distinguished Service Award
Orville Buehrer, Washington Township Fire Department, Wood County
Allan G. Ketzell II, Bridgeport Fire Department, Belmont County
Ohio Fire Service Instructor of the Year
Ralph W. Long Sr, Elida, Allen County
Ohio Fire Officer of the Year
Dallas Terrell, Wooster, Wayne County
Ohio Fire Educator Lifetime Achievement Award
Mark A. Mantz, Baltimore, Fairfield County
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmnAk6VG1O0
Ohio Fire Department of the Year
Reily Township Fire and EMS, Oxford, Butler County