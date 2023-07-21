State Fire Marshal Hosts K9 Swearing-In & Retirement Ceremony, Investigator Schreadley Promoted to Asst. Chief

July 21, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Commerce's Division of State Fire Marshal hosted a special ceremony on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to honor the team’s dedication and service. This event featured a swearing-in ceremony for Investigator Tim Schreadley, who was promoted to the position of Assistant Chief, as well as the introduction of the newest member of the Fire & Explosive Investigations Bureau, K9 Harley. Additionally, the ceremony served as a retirement tribute to K9s Connor and Dolan, who dutifully served the division for many years.
State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon was on hand for the ceremony as Schreadley took the Oath of Office to “support the constitution of the United States and Ohio and to faithfully discharge his duties.”
"Investigator Schreadley’s promotion to Assistant Chief is a testament to his outstanding leadership and exemplary service," Reardon said. “He embodies the values that make our department excel."
K9 Harley, a black Labrador specializing in ignitable liquid-detection, was born in 2022 and received training from the highly skilled Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad K9 Unit. K9 Connor and K9 Dolan bid farewell to their active service. Connor, a remarkable 10-year-old yellow lab, had been involved in over 300 fire scenes since joining the force in March 2015. Rescued by the Greater Dayton Lab Rescue, Connor exemplified unwavering dedication throughout his tenure. Dolan, a 10-year-old black Labrador discovered through the Cincinnati Lab Rescue, had also played a crucial role in the department since 2016.
The ceremony took place on the campus of the Division of State Fire Marshal, 8895 East Main Street in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.