Webinar to Discuss Best Practices for Safe Response to Lithium-Ion Battery Incidents
June 13, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio –In observance of the annual Safety Stand Down initiative, the Division of State Fire Marshal is hosting a panel discussion focused on lithium-ion batteries. The webinar is scheduled 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, June 23, and will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. The webinar is open to the public, fire service and media partners, aiming to raise awareness and foster dialogue surrounding the challenges and best practices associated with lithium-ion battery incidents and response.
"With the widespread use of lithium-ion batteries in our daily lives, it is crucial that fire and emergency services personnel are well-informed and equipped to respond to incidents involving these powerful energy sources,” said Kevin Reardon, State Fire Marshal. “By bringing together experts from various fields, we hope to promote effective strategies for handling lithium-ion battery incidents."
The tentative lineup of panelists includes experts from various backgrounds:
- Alexandra Schraiber, Fire Safety Research Institute at Underwriters' Labs
- Captain Hunter Clare, Peoria Fire Department, AZ
- Captain Evan Balcome, Fire Department of New York (FDNY)
- Chief Jack Smith, Ohio Fire Academy
- Richard Sluder, Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal
- Kevin Reardon, State Fire Marshal
These esteemed panelists bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of fire safety, battery technology, and emergency response. Their unique perspectives will shed light on the challenges faced by fire and emergency services personnel and provide valuable insights into the best practices for dealing with lithium-ion battery incidents.
The Ohio Fire Academy is proud to be part of this important panel discussion,” said Jack Smith, Superintendent, Ohio Fire Academy. “Our goal is to ensure that firefighters and emergency responders are well-prepared and equipped to handle any incident involving lithium-ion batteries, ensuring the safety of both responders and the public."
Safety Stand Down is an annual initiative dedicated to addressing critical safety, health, and survival issues for fire and emergency services personnel. It aims to raise awareness and provide training on key topics that impact the safety and well-being of firefighters and first responders. This year's Safety Stand Down, taking place from June 18-24, emphasizes lithium-ion battery response under the theme "Lithium-Ion Batteries: Are you Ready?"
To join the webinar, please visit the link or call the number below:
