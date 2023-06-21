June 21, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: DEFIANCE, Ohio — A residential structure fire in Defiance (Defiance County) has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. Investigators are seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.
Of particular interest to the investigators is any photos or videos taken before or during the fire, including home security or doorbell cameras as well as witnesses on the scene.
On Saturday, June 17, the Defiance Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at an unoccupied residence at 627 Dakota Place in the Spring Meadows Mobile Home Community of Defiance. Investigators with the Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau ruled the fire arson in their ongoing investigation.
The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.
Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.