State funding heading to St. Marys and Van Wert for roadway projects

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - St. Marys and Van Wert will receive state funding to help with roadway construction.
Both will receive a total of two million dollars each for their respective projects. Van Wert will use the money for a full-depth reconstruction of Leeson Avenue from John Brown Road to Rose Drive, which includes work on curb and gutters, storm sewers, and sidewalks.
St. Marys will utilize the funding for Spring Street between Main Street and the St. Marys River. That will include sidewalk replacement, lighting, and traffic signals. Both projects will start in the fiscal year of 2027.