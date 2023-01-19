State issued identification now required to vote along with other changes

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Changes will be coming to how you cast your ballot in future elections in the state.

State issued identification now required to vote along with other changes

House Bill 458 has been signed into law, making it a requirement that Ohioans show state-issued identification when they go to vote. Types of IDs include an Ohio driver's license, state ID card, U.S. passport, or military card. Previously you may have been able to vote if you show your utility bill or other city paperwork, but the recent passage of the bill has eliminated that option altogether.

State issued identification now required to vote along with other changes

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.