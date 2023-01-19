State issued identification now required to vote along with other changes

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Changes will be coming to how you cast your ballot in future elections in the state.
House Bill 458 has been signed into law, making it a requirement that Ohioans show state-issued identification when they go to vote. Types of IDs include an Ohio driver's license, state ID card, U.S. passport, or military card. Previously you may have been able to vote if you show your utility bill or other city paperwork, but the recent passage of the bill has eliminated that option altogether.
"98% of the people come in and show their driver's license anyway. So I don't think it's going to be a hardship, except for those people who do not have that. But they can go and get the state identification, which looks just like a driver's license. There are those that were in the military that are proud enough that that is what they use," said Kathy Meyer, Allen County Board of Elections.
The bill will also affect absentee ballot timeframes, while also closing the local board of elections the Monday before to properly prepare for Election Day.
"Absentee applications must be received in our office by the 7th day before the election instead of the Saturday before. In-person absentee voting begins the day after registration closes, and ends on the Sunday before the election. We will have no more voting in our office on Monday so we can prepare for the election on Tuesday," added Meyer.
Special elections in August will also only be held when a political subdivision or school district is in a state of fiscal emergency.
