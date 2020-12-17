State legislators working on 2-year capital needs budget with dollars coming to Allen County

As state legislators work on a new 2-year state construction budget many are working to get dollars back into their districts.
This capital bill will be added to Senate Bill 310 and will provide resources for projects across the state. Local projects to receives funds include $12,000 to Lima Crossroads Crisis Center, $200,000 to the All-Ability Playground Project, and $1,250,000 to the Rotary Community Stage and Park project, among others. Allen County Commissioners are thankful for funding that will help with several projects at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center and the Justice Center Elevator SYSTEM Replacement.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan says, “The dollars that we have for capital for Allen County does not meet the needs that we have here in Allen County. So, we are very appreciative of any assistance, and specifically this assistance to the Civic Center and the Justice Center that the state was able to help us with.”
Statewide the bill includes more than 2-billion dollars in new capital appropriations. This is in addition to the $500,000,000 previously approved for schools and local infrastructure projects. Senate Bill 310 is expected to be approved this week.