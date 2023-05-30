State of Ohio will use casino revenue to build garage for veterans in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The State of Ohio will use its capital budget to put up a new building in downtown Lima.
Thanks to the revenue generated by the legalization of casino gambling over a decade ago, Ohio has been able to pile up billions of dollars in its capital fund. Now the state is using the money to support seed or early-stage businesses. A portion of these funds has been allocated to the Allen County Veterans Commission to build the Veterans Garage. The garage will go up on the corner of Wayne and Union Street, next to the courthouse.
"It's an important structure. It's going to house the vans for our veterans organization. It's going to be a nice place for our heroes to meet when they do need a ride, provide (safety) out of the weather, but also a restroom and whatnot as they begin the service of transportation," explained Commissioner Cory Noonan.
Plans for the Veterans Garage have not been officially finalized, the commissioners will be talking about the project more this week. It is hoped that construction of the building will get underway in the next couple of weeks.