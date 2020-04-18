State officials have a plan to reopen businesses if COVID-19 starting May 1st.

A model created by Infectious Diseases Institute at the Ohio State University that Ohio Department of Health is using, says Sunday is the date when the state is expected to hit their highest number of one day increase for the number cases of COVID-19.
While that data could change and Ohio’s peak date could be pushed back, state officials are working on a plan that would allow businesses to reopen starting on May 1st. While they are not releasing many details of what businesses could be the first to reopen and what guidelines they will reopen under. State officials say because we have flattened the curve we are in a much better position to start opening businesses.
"The Cronoavirus is just as deadly as it's ever been, what we believe we have now is the knowledge from public officials, safe operating practices, the understanding as a society and a culture we know how to protect the lives of the vulnerable and what everyone's responsibility is and that's the goal,” says Jon Husted, Lt. Governor Ohio.
Governor Mike DeWine adds, “If it is time to pull back on the expansion, we will do that and we will not hesitate to do that."
DeWine is not holding any media conference this weekend, so it could be Monday to see if the state is ready to release more details about reopening businesses.