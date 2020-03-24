State officials stressing the importance of Stay at Home order

On the first day of the "Stay at Home" order, the confirmed COVID-19 numbers in the State of Ohio did jump and the number of deaths reports have moved to from 6 to 8.
The Director of the Ohio Department Health Amy Acton says there are 564 confirmed cases in the state, 145 have been hospitalized, and of those 62 are in the I.C.U. and 25 of those people are from long term care facilities.
Dr. Acton also talked about how some of the Personal Protection Equipment or P.P.E that Ohio got was distributed mostly to the hardest-hit counties and how there is research going on to find ways to clean and sanitize the P.P.Es like masks and gowns for reuse. As the numbers continue to grow, she adds if Ohio did nothing from the start it would be much worse.
“In a worst-case scenario and we done nothing in Ohio, and we are doing everything, everything that scientists said to do in Ohio, they are anticipating 6,000 new cases a day, if we aren’t all abiding by these things we are doing,” says Dr. Amy Acton. “We are doing amazing things, converting anesthesia machines to ventilators. We are doing all sorts of things to increase that system, but you should know that we will have to build additional beds like you are seeing in places like New York.”
The state officials stress that social distancing is the best way to slow the spread of the disease. Click the PDF below to see the entire release.