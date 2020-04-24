State partnerships work to expanded testing and contract tracing for COVID-19

Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio is about to expand its testing and contact tracing of COVID-19 in preparation for reopening the state.
DeWine said the state has a shortage of swabs for tests as well as reagent. The Testing Strike Team worked out a partnership with Thermo Fisher earlier this week for more reagent. Now Ohio has partnered with Roe Dental Laboratory who will bring in 100 employees and produce swabs. Testing will increase daily expecting to test 22,000 people a day by the end of May. Along with this, Ohio has expanded their contact tracing method. They've hired 1,750 people to trace who infected individuals have come in contact with, a completely voluntary process.
"So we're going to be able to get much more aggressive in regard to protecting people in our nursing homes," said DeWine. "Second, this will give us, this capacity will give us a much better opportunity to deal with hot spots wherever they occur. Where we have a breakout. We'll also be able to focus on other congregate care living facilities."
Tracing works this way: someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 will contact their health care provider. They will test and then quarantine until their fever has been gone for 72 hours. Health care workers will ask who you have had "close contact" with. They then notify those people to begin quarantine checking their temperature twice a day and checking for symptoms.
Prison information will be updated every Tuesday. DeWine said 336 inmates were released in the last week. As of Tuesday, no inmates in Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institute have tested positive for the virus. Also, the state will pay to keep 200 kids in foster care who are about to age out of the system, until the pandemic ends.