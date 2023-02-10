State Representative Angie King discusses her new bill while she tours Wright State and Tri Star

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - First-time State Representative Angie King visits Celina area schools following the introduction of her first bill.
She toured Tri Star Career Compact and Wright State Lake Campus learning about the different schools' recent developments as well as finding ways she can work with each school to make a positive impact in the students' lives. King says she is committed to making a difference in the lives of others, especially mothers such as herself, and that is why she and State Representative Ray Klopfenstien have introduced new legislation to help mothers of young children be relieved of jury duty responsibilities.
"Otherwise, a mother would have to her infant child with her to court and it would be very disruptive. It's a period of bonding between the mother and the child. This was actually brought to us by a constituent, and this bill had actually I think had been a previous general assembly also brought by a constituent. So, it is a constituent-driven bill and again pro-family, and I'm very happy to support that," stated Angie King (R), Ohio's 84th District State Representative.
The legislation is still waiting to be assigned to a committee in the Ohio House of Representatives.