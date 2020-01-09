State Representative speaks to Women in Business

An area politician is looking to get her constituents more involved in what is going on in Columbus.
State Representative Susan Manchester stopped by St. Marys Otterbein to speak with the Women in Business group on Thursday (1/9/20). Manchester talked about the importance of being connected with your elected officials and being involved in the legislative process. She encourages everyone who wants to make a difference to call their elected officials and voice their opinions.
"When I hear from my constituents on any issue, whether it's something that we're voting on in the legislature or something that they'd like me to be more engaged on, that means a lot to me. And that was really my primary message with folks today is I want you to reach out to me, I want you to be in contact with me, and we might not always agree, but I certainly want to hear from you and hear what you have to say," said Susan Manchester, (R) 84th District State Representative.
Some of Manchester's goals for 2020 is to focus on the capital budget, continue to work on her foster caregiver training bill, and to get some momentum built for healthcare reform.