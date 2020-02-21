State Representative visits Lima Central Catholic with a mission to discuss his funding plan

Representative Bob Cupp visited LCC on Friday amid an ongoing battle over Ohio's school voucher program.
Ohio lawmakers cannot agree on a compromise to fix or replace the EdChoice Scholarship program, the state's current school voucher system. A bill proposed by Ohio Speaker Larry Householder would create a system that is solely income-based, while the Ohio Senate is pushing to make some revisions to the current system that takes into account the performance grade the school district gets as well as income. Local state representative Bob Cupp says the process is ongoing.
"I know they've been meeting very regularly, even late into the evening, sometimes 2 o'clock in the morning taking testimony from the public on this issue and so, we're going to take all of that and put it together to come up with a win-win,” says Cupp.
Cupp visited Lima Central Catholic to talk about something he's been passionate about for years, the school funding plan. He sat down with school officials to discuss his plan.
"I will say that this is a very small part of the overall school funding budget, and the bill that I have put together with representative Patterson would address this issue and all the other issues in a really comprehensive way," says Cupp.
The principal and CEO of LCC, Stephanie Williams, says she's excited to show Cupp what LCC has to offer. "I think it's one thing when you talk to a representative or a senator in person, but when they can actually come on your campus and experience and see firsthand what's really taking place and what sets us apart as an institution, I just think that's worthwhile,” says Williams.
Cupp says his funding plan could solve the issues that lawmakers are facing with the EdChoice dilemma. State lawmakers have until April 1st to make a plan for the future of the school voucher program.