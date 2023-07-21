State Route 117 in Westminster to close for 150 days for reconstruction starting on August 1st

WESTMINSTER, OH (WLIO) - Starting August 1st, those traveling through Westminster will have to use a detour in order to get to their destination.
State Route 117 near Westminster will be closed at the start of August for 150 days in order to resurface and make improvements to the roadway. Some of the additions will be improving the intersection alignment at Brentlinger Road and McPheron Road, adding a left turn lane at Brentlinger Road, and improving drainage and sight distance. They are also adding sidewalks, lighting, curbs and gutter, and a storm sewer.
"If you are traveling in this direction, you want to take the detours or find a route around it. Thru traffic will not be able to get through town. The people who live here will still have access to their homes. If you want to come to the gas station or to the Canary, you will still be able to get to those, but you will be coming through an active construction zone," explained Cheri Newton, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The current recommended detour is to take I-75 to State Route 65 to 67, then back to State Route 117. You can view the Road Closure & Detour guide from ODOT by clicking here.