Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1: LIMA, Ohio (Tuesday, March 21, 2023) - The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Allen County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 66 and Cleveland Avenue in the city of Delphos will close on Monday, April 3 for approximately 200 days for full depth reconstruction. 

TRAFFIC IMPACT

Closure will occur at the locations below. Access to properties within the work zone will be maintained.

  • State Route 66 between S. Frankin St. and E. 1st St.
  • Cleveland Ave. between S. Canal St. and S. Frankin St. 

Detour: State Rd. to CR 213 to SR 697, back to SR 66 (see map).

Download PDF ALL-66-11.22.pdf

 

