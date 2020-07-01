State Sen. Huffman weighs in on Supreme Court school funding decision

We caught up with State Sen. Matt Huffman to talk about how the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on if public funding will support private schools, and will it affect Ohio.
In short, Huffman says that it won't. Ohio has no such law like the one in Montana that prevented government money to be used for religious school education. Ohio has a program in place called Edchoice Scholarship Program. It gives students in certain areas scholarships to attend private school if they choose. Huffman believes the choice of schooling should be with the family of the child. He says the more choices, the more competitive schools have to be to get better.
"People don't like where they're living, often times it's because of the school their children may go to, they move some place else" said Huffman, senator of the 12th district. "And that's fine for people who can afford to do that. But if you're a single parent with two or three children and you're low income, you don't have the option of going and living wherever you want. And so your--what we're trying to do is provide all parents and families an option."
Much of the country remains split on the use of a voucher system.