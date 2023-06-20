State Senator McColley talks about the Ohio Senate passing their version of state budget

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - A local state senator says if their version of the budget gets signed into law, Ohioans could see a substantial tax reduction.
The state senate passed its version of the nearly 86 billion dollar budget last week. The bill increased funding for vouchers for elementary and high school students to attend private schools. Plus, more funding to increase the pediatric behavioral health workforce. State Senator Rob McColley says the one thing that he was glad to see in the budget bill is the three billion dollars in tax relief for businesses and residents.
"It's the largest tax relief package that we have ever passed in the state's history," says Rob McColley, (R) 1st District State Senator. "That is going to be in the form of a variety of things. That's income tax reductions, reductions in the Commercial Activity Tax. That's also going to be an extended sales tax holiday, next year, not this year. It could be ten days long in August."
The budget moved back to the Ohio House for their approval or changes. The state's operating budget needs to be passed by June 30th.