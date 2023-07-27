Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade even when swimming says lifeguard

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - With heat advisories issued and the mercury climbing in our area, many people are looking to cool off.
Many people are heading out to public pools to take a refreshing dip. Even with cooler water temperatures that may reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, lifeguards are still keeping an eye out for any potential warning signs. To prevent overheating, it's recommended you stay hydrated and take breaks in cooler or shaded areas.
"I personally make sure I'm hydrated all the time. I keep a big water bottle with me. You got to reapply sunscreen often, and then we put an umbrella out on the chair to also help with the sun. Then we also take 15-minute breaks so everybody in the water has time to get a drink and reapply their sunscreen as well," said Andrew Shiedler, lifeguard at Ottawa Metro Park Beach.
Watch out for signs of overheating, such as cool or clammy skin, dizziness, headaches, muscle cramps, irritability, and nausea or vomiting.