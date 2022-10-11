Bonfire Generic
AndrisBarbans

CLEVELAND CLINIC - With fall officially here, many people are enjoying the cooler nights outside by cozying up next to a bonfire. But there are some tips to remember to keep everyone safe around the fire — especially kids.

It's essential to make sure the bonfire is 20 to 25 feet away from houses, decks, and other structures. It's also important to keep the fire distanced from bushes and low-hanging trees. When building a fire, don't use grass as a base, and stay away from softer woods such as construction limber and pine since they can give off more sparks. Doctors stress kids should have adult supervision and stay at least three feet away from the bonfire. Kids also need to wear proper shoes and avoid flammable clothing like nylon or anything loose-fitting. As for potential injuries, children often get hurt when they throw items into the fire, like leftover fireworks.

