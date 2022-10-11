CLEVELAND CLINIC - With fall officially here, many people are enjoying the cooler nights outside by cozying up next to a bonfire. But there are some tips to remember to keep everyone safe around the fire — especially kids.
It's essential to make sure the bonfire is 20 to 25 feet away from houses, decks, and other structures. It's also important to keep the fire distanced from bushes and low-hanging trees. When building a fire, don't use grass as a base, and stay away from softer woods such as construction limber and pine since they can give off more sparks. Doctors stress kids should have adult supervision and stay at least three feet away from the bonfire. Kids also need to wear proper shoes and avoid flammable clothing like nylon or anything loose-fitting. As for potential injuries, children often get hurt when they throw items into the fire, like leftover fireworks.
"Frankly, I see the leftover fireworks coming in," commented Dr. Purva Grover, Cleveland Clinic. "You know, when there are some of them leftover, and they think that they are no longer active, and they're placid, and they're just having fun. We've also seen a bunch of popcorn kernels, and it's not the popcorn per se. It's when the kernel goes in, hits, or touches a specific piece of that wood or that bonfire, and then the spark comes right back up. But most of these, frankly, are because we are too close to the fire when these things are happening."
If someone suffers a minor burn, Dr. Grover says to try running cool water over the area. Call a doctor if the pain persists. She adds there should be access to a garden hose, fire extinguisher, or even sand to douse the flames if needed.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.