Staying vigilant to keep COVID-19 second wave from coming

State officials say due to Ohioans efforts we have flattened the curve. But health officials want to remind people that keeping it flat is still everybody’s responsibility.
Over the next few weeks, more and more businesses, churches, and facilities will be opening with a limited capacity and added safety measures. While these regulations are in place to protect both customers and employees, according to health experts, it’s the same practices of what we have been doing up to this point that is the most important in keeping a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases from coming again this summer. Which could sideline plans to reopen schools and the return of sports this fall.
“I think we are all very comfortable with social distancing, we don’t shake hands we try and stay away from each other when it comes to being in each other’s space,” says Steven Martin, Dean of the ONU College of Pharmacy. “Wearing the masks, washing our hands diligently, cleaning surfaces well, not sharing things that otherwise we might have shared, like pens or other equipment. If we can stay in a diligent mode, I think on that through the summer, we got a really good chance of being able to get back to a little bit of normalcy in the fall.”
Martin hopes in the next 6 to 9 months that we would be able to develop a vaccine and if it is effective, the country should be able to get back to a more normal environment maybe by sometime next year.