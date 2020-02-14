Stephanie Sweigart will not face charges in husband's death

Stephanie Sweigart will not face any charges in the shooting death of her husband, last weekend.

Stephanie Sweigart will not face charges in husband's death

A joint statement from Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon and County Prosecutor Edwin Pierce was released late Friday afternoon. They say the Auglaize County Grand Jury has heard the investigation into the shooting death of 36-year-old Wesley Sweigart, on Saturday, February 8th. The grand jury then declined to return any indictment against Stephanie Sweigart, for any offense, related to the shooting death. Stephanie was already out of jail on bond.

Download PDF Sweigart News Release No Charges.pdf

 

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.