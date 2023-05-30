Still time to register for City of Lima's Summer Playground Program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Park leaders are going through training this week to prepare for the City of Lima's Summer Playground Program.
Robb Park is already full, but there is still space available for the groups in Faurot Park, and for the first time in several years, Lincoln Park. Each group will be supervised by a team of five leaders, both college and high school students. Kids in the program get plenty of exercise playing sports outside, and there are indoor locations for rain or severe heat. There are also several exciting activities and educational activities planned throughout the summer.
"We have field trips scheduled, we have the Columbus Zoo coming bringing some animals for the kids one day, guest speakers coming, a couple different places out at OSU Lima, 4H, Snap Ed program, they come and do activities with the kids," stated Kelsey Pughsley, parks leader for Lima Parks are Recreation.
To register your child, visit the Lima Park Office at 900 South Collett Street. Each park has spots for sixty children, and registration will be open until all three parks are at full capacity.