Temperatures on Wednesday were "hot" by April standards, reaching anywhere from 81-84° across northwest Ohio. The map below shows highs over the area yesterday. Amazing to think that these 80s are only five days removed from lows down to 19° on April 2nd!
A frontal system is going to provide the risk for scattered thunderstorms for our Thursday, mainly popping up during the afternoon into early evening. With just enough instability, one or two of those storms could reach severe levels briefly, with gusty winds the main threat. Highs will reach well into the 70s midday, then slip into the 60s later as the showers cool things off.
Scattered showers will continue this evening, but chances will exit after midnight. Friday should be a decent day, but we cannot rule out a few isolated showers or storms. Much of the day is dry and not everyone will see rain. Highs on Friday remain unseasonably warm, reaching 70-75° areawide.
The weekend is rather unsettled with rain chances on both days. Saturday morning is likely mainly dry, but shower chances will increase through the afternoon. This system will likely get "stuck" as it tries to push northward, keeping shower chances around for Sunday. After lower 70s Saturday, much of the area may stay in the 50s on Sunday. It also looks rather windy, with gusts up to 40mph possible.
The extended forecast shows a brief spike in temperatures Monday, then the big story will be a cooler than normal pattern taking hold by mid-week as a drier pattern returns. The long-range data strongly suggests below normal air from the 14th-22nd. How cold is the big question. Most long-range data is keeping us 'just warm enough' to prevent any major freezes, but still too close for comfort. This will need monitored given how fast our vegetation is advancing - particularly the vulnerable fruit crops.