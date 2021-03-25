A quiet start to the day will give way to very active weather as we progress toward tonight. Early day sunshine will give way to clouds, followed by showers arriving by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be very mild, reaching the upper 60s, then falling closer to 60 once the rain arrives.
Scattered, light showers early this evening will intensify to scattered downpours and thunderstorms closer to 10pm, extending through about 2am. It is actually AFTER the main batch of showers/storms when the winds really ramp up. That will be closer to 2AM and lasting through about 8/9AM Friday. During that time-frame, wind gusts could hit 50-60mph at times. Winds will be from the southwest first, then shifting mainly west with time. Be sure to bring that porch furniture and any items indoors that may get tossed by the wind.
The marginal severe risk covers roughly the southern half of the area. Isolated severe storm with a brief spin-up tornado or enhanced winds reaching severe criteria cannot be ruled out.
Friday, the winds will remain very gusty into late morning, then become much lighter later in the afternoon and onward. Expect a cooler day with highs in the low/mid 50s. A few peeks of sun can be expected as well.
Saturday, temperatures will warm back to well above normal. Highs in the upper 60s are likely, and the day looks very nice with partly sunny skies. A cold front will bring scattered rain and possibly a thunderstorm Saturday night, then turning sharply cooler with increasing sun Sunday. Winds will be breezy as well behind the cold front. Highs on Sunday are forecast in the lower 50s.