As expected, our Friday is off to a wet start for many with scattered showers moving through. The rain will come and go today, with some gaps in the rain expected. This afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will join in the mix, and there is concern for isolated strong to severe storms. The main concern is Lima and points southeast. Timing of any severe weather would be after 1PM through 6PM. If anything severe develops, damaging wind and a brief tornado risk will be present.
Good news - it appears the thunderstorm chances dwindle during the evening, and we should catch a lull in the rain. High school football games should be good to go, but still a damp evening with a few showers around. The rain will actually increase again late evening, with areawide steady showers overnight. The rain should fully move out of our area by 6AM Saturday with lows dropping into the low 50s.
A brisk day on Saturday, but nice fall weather with a mixture of sunshine and puffy cumulus clouds. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s for most, with a breezy westerly wind up to 25mph. There is a low chance of a stray shower, but overall it looks dry!
Sunday starts off chilly in the lower 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies and a very nice fall afternoon warming into the lower and middle 60s.
A fantastic stretch of weather looks to carry us through Wednesday. Temperatures go back above normal, but only to around 70° for the highs. A strong cold front looks to pass on Thursday with a few showers. A much cooler air mass looks to arrive for the end of the week. Lows may dip to the 30s next weekend!