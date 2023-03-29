Strongman competitor and world record holder begins a workout class for senior citizens

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A world record holder and strongman competitor begins a workout class for Lima-area senior citizens.

When Steve Schmidt began working at Lima's Senior Citizens Services, he noticed many of the older adults did not have the strength to perform tasks such as picking up their grandchildren. In an attempt to not only build back their muscle but also destigmatize the lifting of free weights in people over 50, he started strength 101. A free weights lifting class for seniors that is customized to each individual ensures their safety while improving the quality of their lives.

"So, function wise this stuff really carries over into normal everyday life," stated Strong Man Steve Schmidt, exercise specialist. "We're not using a machine that puts you in a certain plane. You know, we're cleaning and pressing dumbbells, we're putting weight on your back and back squat and stuff like that. So, it carries over tremendously, especially, as their bones are getting weak as they age."

Strength 101 begins at noon every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3400 W. Elm Street. The class is bringing in plenty of new equipment and is open to members of Senior Citizens' Services. 

