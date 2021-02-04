A duplex is suspected to be a total loss after a fire Thursday morning.
American Township Fire Department dispatchers received a call Thursday morning of a structure fire at 2972 Lilly Drive.
Flames were visible from the garage area once crews arrived on scene.
"When dispatch received the 911 call the fire was already showing. When units arrived, they had fire coming out of the garage area of the duplex," said Thomas Hadding, American Township Fire Chief. "Went on both sides into the living quarters of the duplex."
Crews were on scene for three hours containing the blaze, as well as cleaning up damage.
A cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time, however, the duplex is expected to be a total loss.
One part of the duplex is vacant, while the owner of the other side was out of town for work.
No residents from neighboring houses were evacuated at the time of the fire.
The American Township Fire Department received assistance from Lima Fire, Shawnee Fire, and Delphos Fire.