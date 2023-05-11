Student and cancer survivor organizes second annual Relay for Life at Apollo Career Center

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - A local high school student organizes the Apollo Career Center's second Relay for Life event.

Student and cancer survivor organizes second annual Relay for Life at Apollo Career Center

In 2014, Lauren Cunningham was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 9. Members of the Bath community began to rally around her to show their support through numerous fundraisers to help cover the cost of her treatment. And now that support has inspired her to pay it forward. Now a senior at Apollo, she has organized two Relay for Life events at Apollo Career Center to help raise money for cancer research.

Student and cancer survivor organizes second annual Relay for Life at Apollo Career Center

"The community did a lot for me when I was diagnosed. They did a wiffleball tournament, Relay for Life was turned into a fundraiser for my family, and seeing all of that made me want to give back to them. And I think throughout my whole life I'll always feel like I need to give back to them, and I don't think that's a bad thing because they did a lot for me and a lot of their support is the reason I'm here. The chemotherapy saved my life, but they helped my spirits," said Lauren Cunningham, cancer survivor.

Student and cancer survivor organizes second annual Relay for Life at Apollo Career Center

Cunningham will be graduating high school this month and plans to continue her career as a preschool teacher.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Multimedia Journalist

Hey Lima! Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13  and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.