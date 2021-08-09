Student Government Association improving University of Findlay campus

On the University of Findlay’s campus, students will be able to take advantage of a new hammock park. It’s all thanks to some funding from the Student Government Association, who says that students have been fond of the original hammock park on campus and wanted to give them an updated version.
"Everyone loved the hammock park - whenever we would go around and ask students what they like, they always said they loved hanging out with her friends at the hammock park," said Heather Brimmer, incoming president of the SGA at the University of Findlay. "Especially with COVID, it’s outdoors, we can be socially distant, so it was a perfect thing to do again."
This new park is not the only project the organization has done on campus; other projects include new microscopes for the new STEAM building on campus, updated lobby furniture in several dorms, and renovated different sports areas.
The goal behind these projects is just to give students higher quality of life for their time at the university.
"At the end of last year with COVID and everything, we weren’t able to do as many events as we usually like to," Brimmer said. "SGA's whole goal is to provide things for the students, by the students - we had a little bit of leftover money and we took some other proposals from different departments and thought about what would our students like the best."
The SGA has also created the student experience grant to provide funding assistance for projects proposed by university departments and college programs on campus.