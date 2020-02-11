Student Senate, League of Women Voters hold voter registration drive

Students at Ohio State Lima were given a chance to register to vote on campus.
The Ohio State Lima Student Senate teamed up with the League of Women Voters to set up informational tables in different buildings at the school. Students could register to vote, as well as get some information about voting and the upcoming election.
That's something the students involved with organizing the event find important, especially with their peers on campus.
"There’s just so much going on, our lives are so busy, and I’m just here saying we have an election coming up, just about a month away, and now it’s time to start thinking about it, because these are issues that really affect us," said Johnathon Redmon, a graduating senior at Ohio State Lima.
The upcoming primary election will be held Tuesday, March 17th.