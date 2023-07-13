Students and officials reflect on their favorite moments as GenNext Makers Camp comes to a close

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The GenNext Makers Camp, which provided 9 to 14-year-olds information about STEM education and careers in the area, wrapped up today. GraciAnn Hicks has the story.
For the final day of the GenNext Makers Camp at the Bradfield Community Center, engineers from Procter & Gamble visited the students. They built bridges out of gummy candies and toothpicks. The group from P&G also helped the kids build scribble robots. When asked what the students' favorite moment from the week was, answers varied.
"Actual activities where we get to build stuff, so like our scribble bots," stated Taylor Wall-Furgeson.
"Probably going to Rhodes," commented Leon Blake.
"Make scribble robots," answered Calvin Huber.
"So, my favorite part of this whole experience has been hearing the questions from the youth and seeing them making connections and taking it one step further. We had a youth yesterday who created an arm with strings, so almost kind of creating this grabber and he just did it on his own, so watching them exceed what I thought was possible has been amazing," said Amber Martin, coordinator for City of Lima's Workforce and Small Business Development.
In addition to hard skills, such as building different projects, the camp also taught the students soft skills, like resilience.
"The biggest thing I've learned is that sometimes it won't always work that first time, and you've got to, like, try multiple, multiple times just to get it right," said Taylor Wall-Fergerson, St. Gerard's student.
Visitors were impressed by how creative the campers were.
"I think I always forget how quickly kids pick up on things. They went through activities so much faster than I could have ever pictured they would, and they were already on to the next step, already trying something new with the materials that I gave them that I never would have pictured them doing," commented Sydney Davis, manufacturing engineer and intern coordinator for P&G.
A representative from Senator Sherrod Brown's office was also present as the students were handed their graduation certificates for the camp. Senator Brown has partnered with various cities throughout the state to set up manufacturing camps, like GenNext Makers.
In a statement, Senator Brown said, "Ohioans are proud of our state's long manufacturing history. To keep up that tradition, we must get a new generation interested in our changing manufacturing sector. That's what these camps are all about."
"I think the biggest thing that our youth have seen this week is our community that cares for them, that is engaged and just pouring into their futures, and really preparing them for that next step, and encouraging them for what comes after school," added Martin.