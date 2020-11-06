Students at Lima's Liberty Arts Magnet learning about the 3 states of matter

Students experienced the love of science with a little dry ice!
4th graders at Lima’s Liberty Arts Magnet School got a visit from the Science Enhancement for Science Advancement Program. They were learning about “State of Matter” going from solid to liquid to gas and back again. The kids were excited about seeing the experiments that used heat energy. The program is designed to instill that science can be fun.
SESA instructor Rachel Smith explains, “With the SESA program we are really dedicated to exciting students about science. There's just really is a lot jobs and careers right now where we need that science background and they’re not being filled.”
SESA (sea-sa) has been in the schools since 1989 bringing free hands-on science education.