Students expand their skills through different mediums at Mazza Museum art camp

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Kids have a chance to expand their art skills with unconventional mediums at a summer art camp, hosted by the University of Findlay's Mazza Museum. GraciAnn Hicks has the story.
58 students from fourth to eighth grade gathered this week at the Mazza Museum and have taken turns rotating through five different project rooms. The camp, formerly known as the Young Artist Workshop, stresses the significance of art education.
"Art is important. I know there's always a debate: How important is it to the curriculum? And I think it is very valuable for the kids to have a space to be creative because it really affects you in any area you go into, and that's why STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) is so important too. Expressing yourself in those ways will ultimately help them benefit whether it's science, engineering, technology, whatever. They all have that piece of art that at a young age if we can keep inspiring, keep that creativity in an older age, I think it's only going to benefit us," said Heather Sensel, education manager and art camp instructor.
Campers have the opportunity to work with more typical mediums like drawing and painting, but they're also able to work with weaving, sculpture-making, aluminum foil, and clay. This allows the kids to try something they maybe haven't before. An elementary student shared what this has taught her.
"A lot about doing different things with art, like how we're doing stuff on black canvases instead of white canvases because, at my house, I usually go with white canvases," said Rosie Langloys, a student at St. Michael Elementary School.
The camp also imparts lessons that students can apply in all aspects of their lives. Heather Sensel, an instructor of the camp for six years, explained what she hopes students take away from the week.
"You know, a place maybe to express themselves. I think it's important for mental health, as well as physical health. And let them have a place where they're not getting graded all the time, and they can come in and try things that they can fail at because I think failure is success, so showing them that it's okay if it doesn't turn out perfectly. But it could turn out to something even more beautiful than they imagined. So just giving them a space to do that and giving them the ability to be creative for a while," added Sensel.
A returning camper echoed this sentiment.
"Everything is, like, going to be different. It doesn't have to be perfect. And, like, it can look not exactly how you wanted, and it could actually end up being better than you expected," commented Matthew Puperi, a student at Van Buren Middle School.
At the end of the week, Mazza will hold a reception to celebrate the different projects created by the students.