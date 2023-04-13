Students from Apollo Career Center clean up tornado-damaged St. Joseph Cemetery in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A cemetery in Wapakoneta was left heavily damaged from a tornado on April 1st, and a class from Apollo Career Center is helping with clean-up efforts. Our Nathan Kitchens reports.
The tornado on April 1st tore an undeniable path directly across the north side of St. Joseph Cemetery in Wapakoneta. More than 30 trees were uprooted and over 50 gravestones were left damaged, erasing part of their nearly 130 years of history.
"St. Joseph Cemetery started in 1895, so it's a fairly old cemetery. So, the trees and everything that's on the north side of the cemetery were part of the original plan of the cemetery," stated Jim Steinke, administrator for St. Joseph Cemetery.
Left with extensive cleanup, Apollo Career Center decided to lend a helping hand. The instructor of the construction equipment technology class says he saw it as a way to serve the community while giving the students a unique off-site experience.
"One of the things we like to do is not only teach the kids heavy equipment skills, construction skills, but life skills," commented Chris Washam, construction equipment technology at Apollo Career Center.
Just last year, Apollo created a Student Emergency Response Team (SERT) which is designed to equip students for disaster relief, such as an event like a tornado.
"Some of these kids have gone through CPR, stop the bleed training. They're a little bit more prepared for disaster relief. That's something that we wanted to really get into at Apollo starting that last year, so this is the opportunity to do that this time around," added Washam.
From heavy machinery like excavators, chainsaws, skid loaders, and more, it's full steam ahead as these students pull away the massive tree roots and slowly pick up the pieces. The students say it's rewarding to serve the community, and the cemetery is very grateful.
"It's been a monumental task and these guys have been great. What a good program these guys have. It's been just super to get the cemetery cleaned up in a hurry," said Steinke.