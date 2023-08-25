Students from Delphos St. John's transported to ER due to heat-related illnesses

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Multiple Delphos St. John's students suffered heat-related illnesses this morning with two being taken to the hospital.
The Delphos Fire Department was called to St. John's Catholic Church during morning mass at 8:35 a.m. after one student showed signs of heat exhaustion. There were a total of 10 students showing similar signs. Nothing hazardous was found during the fire department's investigation of the church. EMS squads from surrounding departments were called in, and two students ended up being transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's for falling ill.
"On our initial unit's arrival, it was noted that more kids were started to feel ill. So they called back down to the station for additional personnel, and we initiated our mass casualty. When we got on scene we realized that we were dealing with ten students who were not feeling well. The church was checked, there was no hazards noted, I think it was just a mixture of heat and getting back into school, and stuff like that. Two were transported to the hospital and the rest were released to the care of their parents," stated Justin Roberts, Delphos Fire Chief.
The two students who were transported are not believed to be seriously ill and were transported as a precaution. School activities resumed after the response and the investigation was complete.
The school released the following statement:
Dear Blue Jay Parents and Families,
Thank you for your patience as we navigate these extreme temperatures. Please know we are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our students.
The EMS was at the church today, following our first All School Mass of the 2023-24 school year, as a number of students were not feeling well. The Delphos Fire Chief has cleared both the school and the church of CO concerns and we will continue to monitor the situation. As of now, we will be remaining in school for the remainder of the day.
At this time, if your child was one that was in an ambulance or seen by the EMS, you should have received a call from your child's school office.
Again, thank you for your patience and understanding. We will continue to keep you posted if anything changes.