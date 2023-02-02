Students from over 20 schools compete in an Ag power diagnostics contest

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - Students from 23 schools face off for their chance to compete in a state contest and receive college scholarships.

The Tri Star Agricultural Mechanics program held the district agricultural power contest for students to showcase what they've learned in hopes of moving on to the state competition and receive up to ten thousand dollars towards their education from the University of Northwestern Ohio. The competition consisted of troubleshooting various agricultural equipment provided by five local companies that also judged the contest.

