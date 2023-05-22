Students from West Middle School get the chance to reel in some fish thanks to grant from ODNR

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some West Middle School students learn there is a lot of fun to be had in the outdoors.

Thanks to a grant provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the seventh and eighth-grade students learned a little about fishing. They worked in the classroom, learning how to cast, about the different types of fish, and how to handle them. With the help of the Lima Park Rangers and other certified trainers, they put what they learned into practice this morning by reeling in some fish at Faurot Park.

"This is a way to teach them about the outdoors," says Randy Kohli, Lima's Chief Park Ranger. "We need to get youth to go outdoors and enjoy the outdoors. God has been good and created us wonderful weather all the sessions that we have done, we have no rain what's so ever and it's been a beautiful time."

This is the fifth year that the fishing class has been taught to the West Middle School students.

