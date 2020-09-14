Students helping keep spread of COVID-19 down at ONU

Ohio Northern University has been successful in keeping the spread of COVID-19 down.
The university has been doing regular testing for the coronavirus for both students that have symptoms and random surveillance testing. With the testing, they have seen very few cases compared to other higher learning institutions across the state. The dean of the college of pharmacy says another key for keeping an outbreak from occurring at the university is the fact that the students have been active with staying on top of preventative measures like social distancing and wearing masks.
“I think our students have done a great job of also not getting together,” says Dr. Steven Martin, Dean of Raabe College of Pharmacy. “They don’t get together on Friday and Saturday nights. They haven't been in these mass gatherings like we've seen at some other schools. So, I think our student population, as well as just some good preparation, has really helped to keep the problem at bay here Ohio Northern.”
Martin also says the university has been careful in the residence and dining halls and athletic facilities to practice good public health measures to help prevent any spread.