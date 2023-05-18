Students in the Heritage Ukulele Band showcase their musical talent to local businesses

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Heritage Ukulele Band took a tour around downtown Lima to express their gratitude to the local businesses.
Music teacher Crystal Miller established the ukulele band at Heritage Elementary. At first, many of the current band members were inexperienced in playing the ukulele. But, with the encouragement of their teachers, peers, and community, they have developed into proficient performers who are confident in their vocal and instrumental skills. As a token of appreciation, the Heritage Ukulele Band performed for downtown Lima businesses that have backed the Lima City School's music program.
"It's been really fun. Yeah, we went on field trips, we have done a lot of fun stuff this year, and I really enjoyed it, and I hope to be in it next year. It's been really fun spending time with Mrs. Miller, our music teacher," commented Za'Maria Allen and Olivia Taflinger, members of the Heritage Ukulele Band
"It's just something that I wanted to add to make something different. Plus, the ukulele's very portable and so we could go around and we could sing using our natural voices plus the instrument, teaching them rhythm and it covers almost all the music standards," explained Crystal Miller, music teacher at Heritage Elementary School.
The Heritage Ukulele Band will be attending various music classes and summer camps together before gaining new members next school year.