Students injured in school bus crash in American Township

A Shawnee school bus was involved in an injury crash in American Township, late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Lawnwood Drive and Wendell Avenue in American Township. All of the details haven't been released just yet since state troopers who handled the crash are still out this evening dealing with slick roadways.

We do know a vehicle hit the bus on the side, near the rear wheel well, with squads taking some of the riders for treatment. The Ohio State Highway Patrol had not yet determined how many children were transported when we contacted them, but confirmed there were injuries.

We'll have more on the crash as details become available.

 

