Students of Great Day Academy wrap up another year with a performance at Civic Center

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The students of the "Great Day Academy" wrap up another year by returning to the Veterans Civic Center stage for their final performance.

The program is a weekly dance residency held at Marimor School for both elementary and high school students. Around 30 students took part in the final performance to show off what they'd learned. This is Lyn Mulcahy's twelfth year teaching the Great Day Academy and she says it's a learning experience for her as much as the students. No matter the level of the student's ability, the classes introduce the basics of dance and those lessons translate into other areas.

"Each week we try and incorporate dance and movement and we also try and incorporate it into their weekly school lessons," says Lyn Mulcahy, Lyn's Academy of Dance. "So we are doing dance but we are trying to incorporate the arts, social development, group learning, integrate their weekly lessons and we just take away really well-rounded students."

The dance program is made possible by a grant from "Art Possible Ohio" and Mulcahy says they are working on the new grant to continue the dance residency next year.

