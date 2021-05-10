Students secure their futures during Tri Star signing day

On Monday, over 50 companies attended the signing day at Tri Star Career Compact in Celina to welcome almost 150 students into their company workforce. This is the first time the technical school held the full-fledged event for its Seniors. Business representatives say this is a great opportunity for the soon-to-be graduates, while giving them employees with certified experience.
"It worked out real good for us, you know having these boys come to help us," says Jeffrey Grieshop, Vice President of J&M Manufacturing Co., Inc. "I said we needed the help and we bend our schedule a little bit to make it work for them guys, but it's just been a good deal for us, it really has."
"I think this is a great opportunity and I'm really excited for everybody's futures as individual people," says Tricia Yahl, who signed with GROB Systems, Inc. "I think everybody here has had a great learning experience and we're really set to go out into the workforce and set up our generation for success."
Tri Star's graduation ceremony will be held Friday, May 14th.