Students take advantage of YMCA Winter Camp

A little bit of R&R for some local children before heading back to the classroom.
More than a dozen families taking advantage of the Lima Family YMCA Winter Camp. The kids kept active with time in the gym, the pool and playing games. The children enjoyed being active and getting the chance to be creative and meet new friends.
Kamarin Lane is 6 years old and had this to say about the camp, “I’ve been making boats. This is the Britannic, the H.M.S. Britannic, it sank a long time ago.”
8-year-old Matthew Askins said, “I’ve done board games, I’ve done the Wii here. It’s just fun being here.”
Dakarii Blythe who’s 8 years old added, “First you get to swim, you get to go to the gym, you also get to pack a lunch and you also get to play on the Wii.”
Klair Burgess says, “You have lots of fun and don’t have to sit at home and get bossed around. Here you get to play foosball, play the Wii, and have a lot of fun.”
And 6-year-old Kate Tobias says, “I like sharing and I like playing with new people and meeting new friends.”
The last day for the YMCA Winter Camp is tomorrow January 3rd.