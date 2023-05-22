Students taking part in the Sparty Friends program say farewell to each other as the school year comes to an end

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Sparty Bigs marked the end of the school year with their young ones at the program's last event before the summer break.
Monday was the final event for Sparty Friends, which included 64 students from Lima City School District's elementary schools and West Middle School. They had a field day, had lunch together, and then toured the middle school. The eighth graders from West worked with the elementary students throughout the school year, helping them with their studies and preparing them for the future. The day ended with ice cream.
"This year we have witnessed many interactions between the older kids and the little kids, and the bonds that they formed was evident when we went to the zoo and we went to Westgate to bowl. They really got to form a relationship where I hope that they continue to interact with each other as they grow," commented Amanda Leugers, Resource Officer at West Middle School.
"I have been working with mine where we have to basically prepare them for the world and make sure that they know what's going to happen. I think he is going to be ready when he goes to North, and ready for the world," said Ashton Taylor, 8th Grader at West Middle School.
Several of the mentors intend to maintain their bond with their mentees and aim to participate in the Sparty Friends program once the mentees enter high school.